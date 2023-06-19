NBA Scout: Victor Wembanyama 'Going to Have Some Growing Pains Because He's Thin'

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is a potentially generational talent and the surefire No. 1 pick when the San Antonio Spurs are on the clock during the 2023 NBA draft, but an NBA scout raised some concern about his frame when speaking to Seth Davis of The Athletic.

The scout primarily had positive things to say about the 7'4" big man and suggested he could add muscle with more NBA experience much like Giannis Antetokounmpo did, but the size did merit mentioning:

"What do you want me to say? He's a freak. Generational talent. Guys don't do the things he does at that size. He's hitting stepback 3s like Steph Curry. I guess the main question is that body. He's not built the same way Chet Holmgren is, but he's slender. Porzingis is built the same way, and his body hasn't held up well. Giannis was thin coming in, too. Victor's got a body that I think he could put some muscle on. I'm sure he's going to have some growing pains because he's thin, and the NBA can be a physical league. Let's give him a little bit of time, but the sky's the limit."

The good news for Wembanyama is no organization and head coach in the NBA may be better suited to developing him throughout a successful career than Gregg Popovich and the Spurs.

San Antonio selected David Robinson with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1987 draft and Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1997 draft and watched them both become foundational cornerstones for championship runs.

That is quite the legacy for Wembanyama to live up to when he becomes the new face of the franchise, but he has the skill set to be a dominant force for years to come.

And, at 19 years old, he has plenty of time to add weight before the middle of his prime as he prepares to enter the NBA.