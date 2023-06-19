NBA Scout Thinks Scoot Henderson Is 'Going to Be in for a Rude Awakening' in NBA

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

At least one NBA scout believes promising guard Scoot Henderson could have a difficult transition at the next level.

The Athletic's David Aldridge spoke to an evaluator from a Western Conference team who said Henderson has massive potential but that they "worry about Scoot's mindset, in terms of how hard he has to work":

"I don't want to say they handed everything to him, but they obviously built that whole G League thing around him the last couple of years. He carried himself with an air of I've arrived. And I think he's going to be in for a rude awakening when he gets to the NBA. I could be way off base. There's some holes in his game."

Victor Wembanyama is almost universally considered to be in a class by himself heading into the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson is viewed by many as the best of the rest.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had the 19-year-old going second overall to the Charlotte Hornets in his most recent mock draft.

By signing on with the NBA G League Ignite, Henderson didn't regularly tested against the kind of competition he would've faced in college. That didn't prevent Houston Rockets star Jalen Green from averaging 17.3 points and shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc in his first year.

Henderson would be far from the first incoming rookie to have a high sense of self-confidence as well.

Maybe his adjustment to the NBA is trickier than expect, but it's probably not going to be an overriding concern for whichever team is in a position to land him in the top five.