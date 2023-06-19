Windhorst: Zion Williamson Isn't on Trade Block amid Pelicans Rumors Before NBA Draft

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

The New Orleans Pelicans may wind up discussing Zion Williamson in trade talks if they can land the right to select Scoot Henderson in this week's NBA draft, but that doesn't mean they are eager to jettison the All-Star forward.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst expressed "caution" about the Williamson trade rumors on Monday's episode of Get Up, saying he is not on the block.

"The New Orleans Pelicans have really shown an interest in getting up to that pick No. 2 with Charlotte and pick No. 3 with Portland to try to draft, we believe, Scoot Henderson. The Hornets today, according to Woj and Jonathan Givony are hosting both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, the candidates for that No. 2 pick," Windhorst said. "What Charlotte does is vital for how the NBA moves forward, and that includes the Pelicans.

"I think if that pick is made available, or if No. 3 by Portland is made available with Scoot Henderson on the board, I think New Orleans would be very interested in getting it. And that could lead to Zion Williamson being available. But what I just want to caution everybody about is Zion Williamson is not on the trade block. It is not an auction. I think the Pelicans are really interested in moving up, and that leaves everything on the table, including Zion, but it should be framed that way."

From a talent standpoint, the Pelicans have no reason to trade Williamson. He's a two-time All-Star who has excelled any time he's been on the floor, averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor during his four-year career.

Williamson just hasn't been healthy consistently enough to sustain that impact. He's appeared in only 114 games since being taken with the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft due to injury. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 campaign and then was limited to just 29 games this past season.

The Hornets and Blazers, both in need of a marquee star, are the exact type of franchises that could take a risk on Williamson. Charlotte has never been a free-agent destination and may see the potential of a LaMelo Ball-Williamson pick-and-roll as a marketing bonanza.

The Blazers have committed to an attempt at building a winner around Damian Lillard, who has made it abundantly clear he has no interest in a rebuild. Williamson is the type of co-star who could change Portland's trajectory while also serving as a franchise cornerstone if Lillard decides he wants out next summer.

With Williamson due $194.3 million over the next five years, any team trading for him would be taking a calculated risk—particularly versus the cost-controlled players at the top of this draft. That said, if Williamson finds a way to be healthy, teams could be buying low on a bonafide superstar.