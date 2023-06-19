Browns' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

Browns' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training CampJune 19, 2023
The Cleveland Browns ended a long playoff drought in 2020, when they reached the postseason for the first time since 2002. However, they've been unable to get back there in either of the past two seasons.
After going 7-10 and finishing fourth in the AFC North last year, Cleveland will aim to get back to the playoffs during the upcoming season.
The team didn't make a ton of huge moves over the offseason, but it should have a stronger roster than it did in 2022.
Of course, no NFL team is perfect. And the Browns have a few areas that could prove to be weaker than others once the new season arrives.
Here's a look at Cleveland's top weaknesses as the start of training camp looms next month.
Depth at Running Back
Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL, so the Browns have a top-tier option to give the ball to in their backfield. But as things stand, he may have to carry it quite a bit during the upcoming season.
Cleveland doesn't have a great option to be the No. 2 back behind Chubb with Kareem Hunt no longer on the team. Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr. and John Kelly Jr. will all be competing for playing time throughout training camp and the preseason.
If Chubb gets injured at any point, the Browns could be in some trouble. The 27-year-old rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns while starting all 17 games last season, proving just how valuable he is to the team's offense.
Maybe one of Ford, Felton or Kelly will emerge as a surprise contributor. But for now, this is one of the shallower areas on Cleveland's offense.
Wide Receiver
The Browns still have a standout No. 1 wide receiver, with Amari Cooper remaining in the role. But the team will be hopeful the large number of WRs on its roster will produce a few other quality playmakers for 2023.
That isn't a sure thing, though. Elijah Moore, acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Jets, will be looking to have a breakout year. Others such as Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell and more will be looking to take steps forward.
So, Cleveland has a lot of bodies at wide receiver heading into training camp, but it will need to sort them out. And if none of them prove to be great secondary targets, then it could be easier for opposing defenses to key in on Cooper this season.
Like the RB depth, maybe this proves not to be an issue, but it is an area for a bit of concern heading into the 2023 campaign.
Middle Linebacker
The Browns brought back Anthony Walker Jr. and will hope he can stabilize the middle of their linebacking corps. But that isn't what he did last season, when he played only three games before suffering a quad injury that ended his year.
Beyond Walker, Cleveland doesn't have a ton of depth at inside linebacker. So it will be counting on the 27-year-old, who has played only 16 total games over his first two seasons with the team.
If anything happens to him, this position would turn into a top weakness for the Browns on either side of the ball. He could quell all concerns by becoming a defensive stalwart, though, which he'll be trying to do heading into the season.
However, Cleveland could benefit from adding another player at the position to help stabilize the group for the upcoming year.