Browns' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Cleveland Browns ended a long playoff drought in 2020, when they reached the postseason for the first time since 2002. However, they've been unable to get back there in either of the past two seasons.

After going 7-10 and finishing fourth in the AFC North last year, Cleveland will aim to get back to the playoffs during the upcoming season.

The team didn't make a ton of huge moves over the offseason, but it should have a stronger roster than it did in 2022.

Of course, no NFL team is perfect. And the Browns have a few areas that could prove to be weaker than others once the new season arrives.

Here's a look at Cleveland's top weaknesses as the start of training camp looms next month.