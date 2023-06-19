Steelers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training CampJune 19, 2023
Steelers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't strong enough to make the NFL playoffs during the 2022 season. They went 9-8 to finish third in the AFC North, missing out on the postseason for the third time in five years.
Can they get back to the playoffs at the end of the 2023 campaign? They're hopeful the offseason moves they made can help them return.
It's not a sure thing, though. And despite filling some of the holes on its roster with its various offseason moves, Pittsburgh doesn't have a perfect team. There are some positions less strong than others.
Here's a look at the Steelers' top weaknesses as the start of training camp looms next month.
Cornerback
Pittsburgh overhauled its cornerback corps during the offseason. It signed veteran Patrick Peterson in free agency and added both Joey Porter Jr. (second round) and Cory Trice (seventh round) in the 2023 NFL draft.
The Steelers' top returning CB is Levi Wallace. But beyond that foursome, there isn't a ton of depth on this area of the roster.
There's also one glaring problem with the group: None of them are slot cornerbacks. So, it isn't clear who will be playing on the inside of the team's defense. And if none prove adept at doing so, it could be a top weakness for Pittsburgh this season.
Maybe this group outperforms expectations and either Porter or Trice emerges as a breakout star. But as of now, there should be at least a bit of concern for the group, which features a bunch of CBs who are better suited to play on the outside.
Center
Mason Cole signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season and then went on to start all 17 games for the team.
It was the first time he started every game in a year since his 2018 rookie campaign, as he had made only 23 starts over the previous three seasons.
In his first year in Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old proved he can be serviceable at the position, but he isn't a top-tier player at his position. And the Steelers could have looked for an upgrade this offseason.
They didn't add one, though, and there also isn't much depth behind Cole at the position. If he gets hurt, Pittsburgh could be in some trouble and be forced to make a move.
When looking across the Steelers' offense, it's clear center is one of the weaker positions for the unit.
Inside Linebacker
Pittsburgh is going to hope a pair of free-agent acquisitions can prove to be quality starters at inside linebacker.
Cole Holcomb joined the team after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders, while Elandon Roberts played for the Miami Dolphins the past three years.
It's possible both signings work out, but there's also a chance neither does. Holcomb played only seven games last season due to injury, while Roberts recorded a career-high 107 tackles, outperforming his career norm to that point.
There isn't a ton of depth behind Holcomb and Roberts. So, if either gets hurt or doesn't play well, the Steelers won't have any obvious high-level replacements.
Perhaps this duo will prove the position shouldn't be a concern. For now, though, there has to be a bit of skepticism over this area in the center of the team's defense.