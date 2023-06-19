Steelers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't strong enough to make the NFL playoffs during the 2022 season. They went 9-8 to finish third in the AFC North, missing out on the postseason for the third time in five years.

Can they get back to the playoffs at the end of the 2023 campaign? They're hopeful the offseason moves they made can help them return.

It's not a sure thing, though. And despite filling some of the holes on its roster with its various offseason moves, Pittsburgh doesn't have a perfect team. There are some positions less strong than others.

Here's a look at the Steelers' top weaknesses as the start of training camp looms next month.