US Open Golf Purse 2023: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Staring down a putt to seal his first Major victory, Wyndham Clark kept his cool.

The golfer sunk the putt to secure a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy and take home the U.S. Open Trophy. This comes just about a month after he earned his first PGA Tournament victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Clark took home $3.5 million for the victory, but he wasn't the only person who was flush with cash from the weekend.

Let's take a look at how the prize-money payout looks for the final leaderboard.

2023 U.S. Open Final Prize Money Payout

Win: Wyndham Clark (-10), $3,600,000

2: Rory McIlroy (-9), $2,160,000

3: Scottie Scheffler (-7), $1,413,430

4: Cameron Smith (-6), $990,867

T-5: Tommy Fleetwood (-5), $825,297

T-5: Min Woo Lee (-5), $825,297

T-5: Rickie Fowler (-5), $825,297

T-8: Tom Kim(-4), $590,753

T-8: Harris English (-4), $590,753

T-10: Austin Eckroat (-3), $491,182

T-10: Jon Rahm (-3), $491,182

T-10: Dustin Johnson (-3), $491,182

T-10: Xander Schauffele (-3), $491,182

Clark shot even par in Round Four to clinch the title with a total score of -10. McIlroy also shot even par on the day, but a tough break on the 14th hole hurt his chances to overtake Clarke and left him stuck at -9. Still, the Irishman's recent play has many, including himself, believing he is knocking on the door of a championship.

Scottie Scheffler finished in third place with an overall score of -7, and great days from Cam Smith and Tommy Fleetwood helped them grab fourth and fifth place respectively. Fleetwood's final day was spectacular, as he was -7 and even made some history.

Beyond just the spectacle of the event at Los Angeles Country Club, a lot of money was on the line. The tournament had a record purse of $20 million, which was a $2.5 million increase from 2022's tournament.