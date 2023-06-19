X

US Open Golf Purse 2023: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

Jack MurrayJune 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts to his putt on the tenth green during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Staring down a putt to seal his first Major victory, Wyndham Clark kept his cool.

The golfer sunk the putt to secure a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy and take home the U.S. Open Trophy. This comes just about a month after he earned his first PGA Tournament victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Clark took home $3.5 million for the victory, but he wasn't the only person who was flush with cash from the weekend.

Let's take a look at how the prize-money payout looks for the final leaderboard.

2023 U.S. Open Final Prize Money Payout

Win: Wyndham Clark (-10), $3,600,000

2: Rory McIlroy (-9), $2,160,000

3: Scottie Scheffler (-7), $1,413,430

4: Cameron Smith (-6), $990,867

US Open Golf Purse 2023: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

T-5: Tommy Fleetwood (-5), $825,297

T-5: Min Woo Lee (-5), $825,297

T-5: Rickie Fowler (-5), $825,297

T-8: Tom Kim(-4), $590,753

T-8: Harris English (-4), $590,753

T-10: Austin Eckroat (-3), $491,182

T-10: Jon Rahm (-3), $491,182

T-10: Dustin Johnson (-3), $491,182

T-10: Xander Schauffele (-3), $491,182

Clark shot even par in Round Four to clinch the title with a total score of -10. McIlroy also shot even par on the day, but a tough break on the 14th hole hurt his chances to overtake Clarke and left him stuck at -9. Still, the Irishman's recent play has many, including himself, believing he is knocking on the door of a championship.

TRACKING RORY @TrackingRory

Rory McIlroy's previous 4 starts:<br><br>PGA Champ - T7<br>Memorial - T7<br>Canada - T9<br>US Open - 2nd<br><br>Trending in the right direction 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/DJuWysaWrc">pic.twitter.com/DJuWysaWrc</a>

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Full emotion from <a href="https://twitter.com/Wyndham_Clark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wyndham_Clark</a> after winning the <a href="https://twitter.com/usopengolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopengolf</a> by 1 shot over Rory McIlroy. <a href="https://t.co/RSTVhPXRAf">pic.twitter.com/RSTVhPXRAf</a>

Sean Zak @Sean_Zak

Rory McIlroy knows it's been a trend of close calls. He's confident it will happen eventually. <br><br>"I would go through a hundred Sundays like this to get my hands on another major."

Scottie Scheffler finished in third place with an overall score of -7, and great days from Cam Smith and Tommy Fleetwood helped them grab fourth and fifth place respectively. Fleetwood's final day was spectacular, as he was -7 and even made some history.

Tommy Fleetwood @TommyFleetwood1

After coming off disappointed it's pretty cool to be the first human ever to shoot two 63s on a Sunday at a US Open!!!

Beyond just the spectacle of the event at Los Angeles Country Club, a lot of money was on the line. The tournament had a record purse of $20 million, which was a $2.5 million increase from 2022's tournament.