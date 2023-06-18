X

    Bradley Beal's Fit with Durant, Booker Questioned by Fans After Suns-Wizards Trade

    Francisco RosaJune 18, 2023

    While Sunday's blockbuster trade of Bradley Beal from the Wizards to the Phoenix Suns seems like the formation of the NBA's latest super team, there are those that have some lingering questions of how it will all worked.

    Beal was acquired in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. It's the first major domino to fall in the 2023 offseason.

    Having three elite scorers on the same roster is a good problem for any team in the league to have. However, adding Beal to the mix of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker seems a bit redundant and fails to address the issues that plagued the Suns in the postseason when they went up against the Denver Nuggets.

    When Booker and Durant weren't able to put up eye-popping numbers, Phoenix did not have the depth or the defense to keep up with the eventual champs and were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round.

    Adding Beal, as good as he is, doesn't seem to be the type of move that could raise the team out of its current situation and lead them to a title.

    And NBA Twitter made sure to pose some questions over the first big trade of the offseason.

    Eric Walden @tribjazz

    Such a weird move <a href="https://t.co/J5hVgRcvIs">https://t.co/J5hVgRcvIs</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    "We made the team entirely out of mid-range jumpers"

    Sean Highkin @highkin

    Suns' entire problem in the playoffs was that they were too top-heavy already.

    𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 @_Talkin_NBA

    Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker on the same team.<br><br>The rest of the Suns roster: <a href="https://t.co/N4yE7C72iF">pic.twitter.com/N4yE7C72iF</a>

    Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps

    Beal to Phoenix while I was out?<br>Gotta love new NBA franchise owners and their shiny new toys

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    The Suns now only have four players under guaranteed contracts:<br><br>Kevin Durant<br>Devin Booker<br>Bradley Beal<br>Deandre Ayton<br><br>$161.5M total for those four and not much flexibility to make more changes.<br><br>The big question: Does Ayton get moved?<br><br>I'd bring back free agents TJ Warren, Josh… <a href="https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox">https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox</a>

    Mark K @mkhoops

    Teams who've had three all star level players and have made it work have done so because those players fit and offset each other's strengths and weaknesses.<br><br>Not sure a Booker, Beal and Durant trio does that.<br><br>But maybe it doesn't matter.

    (((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen

    That's not a lot for Beal, but I think it's just a meh fit for suns. Doubling down on jumpers. Not sure there the move

    Mike Piellucci @mikelikessports

    Don't exactly love the Beal fit in Phoenix but if that's all it takes, they kind of have to do it

    Peter Howarth @tweetsandpete

    Like many have said, I'm not sure about the Bradley Beal fit in Phoenix. Sure, it's another weapon, but how many ball-dominant guys can you have before it's too many?

    Only time will tell exactly how this new trio works out. Durant has seen both sides of the coin on how these types of "super teams" end up going. In Golden State he won back-to-back titles and could've gone for a third, in Brooklyn, the team never got out of the second round and there was constant drama and angst surrounding the organization.

    Everybody in the Valley will be hoping for the former..

    Questions of fit aside, Beal brings an elite scoring skillset to Phoenix, having single-handedly carried the Wizards offense over the last few seasons despite dealing with injuries. He averaged 23.2 points per game last year to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a career-high 50.6 percent shooting from the field.