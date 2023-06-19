Warriors Rumors: Execs Feel Donte DiVincenzo Opts Out, Contract Will Be Too Expensive

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Donte DiVincenzo may be a luxury that the Golden State Warriors cannot afford.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to NBA executives that believe that DiVincenzo may decline his $4.7 million player option for 2023-24 and become an unrestricted free agent.

Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype reported before the season that the Warriors could sign DiVincenzo to a four-year, $23.2 million deal if he rejected the option, but it looks like he could potentially earn a larger contract on the open market that the organization would be unable to compete with.

The former Villanova star signed with the Warriors last offseason and averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebonds and 3.5 assists in 72 games in 2022-23, earning career highs in assists, games played, steals (1.5) and three-point percentage (.397).

The 26-year-old could hit unrestricted free agency for the second time in his career if he opts out, and the market will likely be bigger as a result of his improved play. Golden State has negative cap space and will need to look at extending Draymond Green in the near future, so an increased market for DiVincenzo limits his chances at a return.