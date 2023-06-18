NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet 'Expected to Command' $30M+ on FA Contract amid Lakers Buzz

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Fred VanVleet is poised to become a very rich man this summer.

The All-Star point guard is one of the headliners in the 2023 free agent class and is drawing interest from the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to NBA executives who believe VanVleet will be able to a deal worth $30 million or more per season, a steady increase from the $21.2 million he earned with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23.

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, leading the team to the play-in tournament where they fell 109-105 to the Chicago Bulls in the opening game.

The 29-year-old won a championship with the Raptors in 2018-19 and increased his role with the team in every season since. A potential extension with the Raptors was held off in January, meaning that VanVleet is set to be an unrestricted free agent barring any further negotiations with the team.

With the Raptors next steps remaining unclear and VanVleet's decision to opt-out of his player option, it appears that the guard will be suiting up for a new team next season. Kelly Iko of The Athletic said that new Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka prefers the team acquire a veteran point guard, which means that the team is likely to make a play for VanVleet.

The Lakers would need to part ways with D'Angelo Russell, who is also set to become a free agent this summer. Los Angeles currently has negative cap space, so adding VanVleet with a Russell sign-and-trade would also likely be necessary.

NBA Free Agency is set to begin June 30th.