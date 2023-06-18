Dalvin Cook Rumors: RB Has 'a Lot of Interest'; 'Willing to Be Patient' on Contract

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings released Dalvin Cook on June 9, and now the star running back is one of the hottest names on the free-agent market.

But while Cook has generated "a lot of interest" since his release from the Vikings, the four-time Pro Bowler is expected to take his time before coming to an agreement on a new contract, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter:

"I'm told he's willing to be patient here, not in a major rush to sign. And he could wait for Barkley and those other franchise-tag running backs because that's new contract comps that he can work with to see what's out there. He's been linked to Miami. There could be teams like Denver that could be looking for an extra running back. So, a lot of interest so far. I'm told that Dalvin feels really good coming off that torn labrum surgery. He believes he'll be able to absorb contact even better this year."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.