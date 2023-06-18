X

    Vanessa Bryant, Trae Young, Lisa Leslie Unveil New Court in LA in Honor of Kobe, Gigi

    Vanessa Bryant, Trae Young and Lisa Leslie unveiled a new basketball court at Los Angeles' Wilson Park on Saturday that features murals of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

    The court was donated by BodyArmor and Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors the Lakers legend and his daughter, who died in a January 2021 helicopter crash.

    Vanessa Bryant, <a href="https://twitter.com/LisaLeslie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LisaLeslie</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> unveiled a new court donated by the Mamba &amp; Mambacita Sports Foundation today at Wilson Park in Los Angeles — featuring murals throughout that celebrate the legacy of Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant. 💜💛 <a href="https://t.co/eVxB5yh6F4">pic.twitter.com/eVxB5yh6F4</a>

    "For years we've been trying to build a basketball court in a public space in LA and we're so thankful to council member [Andre] Spicer and Mayor [Emma] Sharif for allowing us to be included in your community," Vanessa Bryant said at the ceremony.

    Vanessa Bryant showing off the new murals in honor of Kobe Bryant and her daughter GiGi Bryant in Compton. 🕊️🔥 <a href="https://t.co/x9Qxebii8l">pic.twitter.com/x9Qxebii8l</a>

    Young and Leslie were both part of the ceremony due to their close relationship with Kobe Bryant before his death.

    "I'm excited and honored to be a part of this," Young said. "I remember being a part of certain courts and just being able to get better at my game on these courts."

    Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, winning five championships and finishing as the fourth-leading scorer in league history. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has said the franchise will unveil a statue of Bryant outside Cypto.com Arena at some point in the future.

    As of now, the court at Wilson Park will be a way for fans to remember Kobe and Gigi while also providing the next generation of players a chance to hone their game.

