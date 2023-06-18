Report: Company Eyeing WWE HoFer Goldberg's Final Match Targets Sting and Rob Van Dam

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Goldberg wants to retire on his own terms, and one Israeli company is looking to make that happen.

Fightful Select reported a company has been pushing to host Goldberg's final match and hopes to land big names like Sting, Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters and John Morrison for an event.

It's unclear if Goldberg has interest in the proposal, but he's been open about wanting to do a final match. The Hall of Famer said WWE reneged on a handshake agreement to give him a retirement angle and instead allowed his contract to expire earlier this year.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match," Goldberg said during an April interview with 93.7 The Ticket. "And that hasn't come to fruition through them. ... Nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out under Roman Reigns three weeks after I've had COVID and agreed to a match."

Goldberg has not been seen on WWE programming since losing to Reigns at February 2022's Elimination Chamber event. He had rejoined the company in 2016 as a part-time performer, wrestling a couple high-profile matches per year while collecting a hefty pay check.

Goldberg's second run in WWE ultimately lasted longer than his prime run in WCW and WWE in terms of time spent with the company. However, the 56-year-old was never known as an elite worker even during the 1990s and was often criticized by fans for his match quality during his second run.

It's a bit of a surprise WWE would not want to host Goldberg's final match given his name recognition. His final match seems like a perfect high-profile event to place at one of the Saudi live events, which often lean heavily on the nostalgia angle.

That said, going the independent route worked wonderfully for Ric Flair in promoting his final match last year. Goldberg could see dollar signs from an outside company and get to control his narrative on the way out.

