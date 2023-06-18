Patriots' Matt Judon Hints at DeAndre Hopkins Contract on Social Media amid FA Rumors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It appears that New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon may have been flexing his negotiation muscles with free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The four-time pro-bowler sent out a cryptic tweet that pointed towards his potential impact with the front office. This comes after he was pictured with Hopkins on the receivers visit with the Patriots earlier in the week.

When his impact on the decision was questioned, Judon responded with a gif that suggested that the comment was off base.

Hopkins visited with the team on Thursday, although neither side is in a rush to get a deal done, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Still, if the five-time pro-bowler were to sign with the Patriots, it would be a game changer. The 31-year old had 64 receptions 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, but those stats pale in comparison to his career numbers. He has 11,298 career receiving yards and 71 touchdowns and has been a top-five finisher for offensive player of the year twice.

Even if he were to just replicate his numbers from 2022 in New England, it would be a huge game changer. He would have been second on the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns in 2022, and the leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, departed from the team in free agency.

He would immediately become the top weapon for third-year quarterback Mac Jones, and would reunite with his former head coach Bill O'Brien, who was hired as the team's offensive coordinator for next season.

When it comes to Judon, there is perhaps no greater recruiter on the roster. Judon ascended to a leadership role with the team immediately after signing as a free agent before the 2021 season and is the clear face of the franchise.

Hopkins has also received significant interest from the Tennessee Titans, and was rumored to have had a successful meeting with the team. No offer has been rumored from the Patriots, but the tweets from Judon appear to symbolize that that may have changed.

New England went 8-9 in 2022 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.