Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Heat, Suns Latest Offers for Wizards Star Revealed

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat appear to be the finalists for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, and the price is steep.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the rumored offers from the two teams, and they include playoff heroes and former top draft picks. The two deals appear to be:

Miami Heat send Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and multiple first round picks to Washington for Beal

Phoenix Suns send Deandre Ayton and additional cap filler; or Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to Washington for Beal.

This news comes after Beal was granted permission to speak to other teams, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. He is under contract through 2025-26 with a player option for 2026-27 and has a cap hit of $46.7 million for 2023-24.

Beal is a three-time all-star who averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 50 games for the Wizards in 2022-23. He has averaged over 30 points twice in his career and has averaged at least 20 points since the 2016-17 season.

The 11-year veteran has spent his entire career with Washington, and he has made the playoffs with the team five times in his career. The team finished 35-47 in 22-23 and hold the eighth overall selection at the 2023 NBA Draft.

The team is looking to embrace a potential rebuild, and Beal is likely to be traded as a result. The Suns finished in fourth-place in the Western Conference and fell to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semi-finals, while the Heat had a magical run to the finals that fell short to the Nuggets in five games.

Duncan Robinson's value is likely heightened after his performance in the 2023 playoffs, and Lowry could add a veteran to a rebuilding core. Additionally, the draft capital offered would set the deals apart, as it could align closely with the teams shifting focus to the future.

The Suns deal could come with the allure of Ayton, who is just five years removed from being the first-overall selection. Taking on additional cap expenditures could sour some of the positive aspects of the deal, and acquiring Paul and Shamet may be an easier solution.