Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Respond to Michael Malone on IG: 'I'm on Your Mind'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken exception to Michael Malone's comments during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

When asked Wednesday about the coverage Denver received during its sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets head coach appeared to take a jab at James, who said he would consider retiring this offseason.

"Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this is breaking news: I'm thinking about retiring," Malone said. "Only kidding, only kidding."

James, who has been in Europe the last few weeks, responded to Malone's comments via Instagram on Friday:

While the Nuggets went on to defeat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals for their first title in franchise history, James probably gets the last laugh with his four championship rings.

And while James said he would consider retiring this summer, it's hard to imagine the veteran not finishing out his contract with the Lakers, especially with the opportunity to win more titles down the road.