Prospects with Best Chance to Supplant Caleb Williams as No. 1 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Prospects with Best Chance to Supplant Caleb Williams as No. 1 Pick in 2024 NFL DraftJune 29, 2023
Heading into the college football season this fall, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams sits atop most early big boards and already has some fanbases speculating about how their quarterback-needy team can tank for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
However, we're still 10 months away from the draft, and a lot can happen between now and then. Someone could easily supplant Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.
Here, we'll look at five players who have the best chance of accomplishing that feat, make the case as to why and give some cliff notes from their early scouting reports to preview what they have to offer. All five rank in the top seven of Pro Football Focus' draft board.
Drake Maye
PFF Big Board rank (overall): 2
Positional rank: QB2
Case for going No. 1:
This is taking the low-hanging fruit to a certain extent, as Drake Maye is already seen as Williams' biggest competitor. A few people think he could be the draft class' top quarterback.
In other words, this decision could come down to which team holds the first pick and their criteria for the position.
Maye has the prototypical NFL quarterback size at 6'4" and 220 pounds and a stronger arm than the undersized 6'1", 215-pound Williams. If the North Carolina product can put together another season where he racks up over 5,000 total yards and 45 touchdowns, as he did in 2022, buckle up for some debates between these two players during draft season.
Scouting report via The Draft Network:
Drake Maye is a multi-speed pitcher. He is able to alter the pace and tempo of his throws based on the target window. He can make routine NFL throws at all three levels of the field. He has the arm strength to drive passes into tight windows. His work in the quick passing game provides his receiving options the opportunity to gain yards after the catch.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
PFF Big Board rank (overall): 3
Positional rank: WR1
Case for going No. 1:
Marvin Harrison Jr. projects as one of the best wide receiver prospects in several years. His tape from last season showed that he's about as complete of a wideout as a true sophomore could be.
There's already a strong feeling that he'll be the highest-drafted player at the position since Calvin Johnson Jr., whom the Detroit Lions selected second overall in 2007. It's reasonable to assume Harrison can move up one spot in the draft, especially if said team doesn't need a quarterback.
For example, the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans currently have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook. With Kyler Murray and CJ Stroud in place, neither team has a clear need at quarterback. But if they didn't trade down, they could use an elite weapon for those young gunslingers to throw to.
Scouting report via The Draft Network:
His game has savviness and a veteran vibe to it. Harrison Jr. creates natural separation with his understanding of leverage and nuanced route-running. He does a fantastic job using tempo and pace with his routes to keep defenders on their heels. Proper usage of footwork helps him move defensive backs off their spot and free the designated track for his route.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
PFF Big Board rank (overall): 6
Positional rank: OT2
Case for going No. 1:
Had Olumuyiwa Fashanu decided to enter the draft last spring, he might have been the first offensive tackle off the board. Before he opted to go back to school, he was B/R offensive line scout Brandon Thorn's OT1 because of his rare combination of size (6'6" and 321 pounds), technique and youth at 19 (now 20) years old.
If the Indianapolis Colts wind up with the No. 1 overall pick, taking an offensive tackle to protect Anthony Richardson will likely be on the table. For what it's worth, DraftKings Sportbook is currently giving the Colts the third-worst odds to win the Super Bowl.
Scouting report via The Draft Network:
Olu Fashanu is a left tackle prospect who checks all of the height-weight-length boxes with great body mass and is well-proportioned, which has aided him in being an exceptional athlete at the tackle position. This athleticism aids Fashanu in both pass protection and also as a run blocker, as he is able to execute a wide variety of blocks.
Joe Alt
PFF Big Board rank (overall): 4
Positional rank: OT1
Case for going No. 1:
NFL lineage is important to the league's talent evaluators. While John Alt, Joe Alt's father, may not be as well-known as Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., the former enjoyed a 13-year career and two Pro Bowl appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Joe is already on his way to following in his dad's footsteps and has a chance to be an even better pro than his old man. Several outlets named the Notre Dame product a first-team All-American last season, while others had him as a second-team All-American.
A lot of draftniks currently have him ahead of Fashanu in their early rankings. If an offensive tackle-needy team winds up with the No. 1 pick, it will just come down to that club's preference, as both players are worthy of the honor.
Scouting report via The Draft Network:
Joe Alt is an impressive athlete for his size. His basketball and tight-end background shows up with his movement skills and lateral agility. He has light and nimble feet to move laterally and effectively. I appreciated his lower-body flexibility to consistently and comfortably work out of a three-point stance.
Jared Verse
PFF Big Board rank (overall): 7
Positional rank: EDGE1
Case for going No. 1:
Similar to Fashanu, Jared Verse would have been a first-round pick had he declared for the 2023 NFL draft. In fact, there was a chance he could have been the second edge-rusher taken, as he had a better season than Tyree Wilson last year. Verse logged nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss to Wilson's seven and 14, and he didn't have injury concerns, either.
The Seminole showed a variety of pass-rush moves in 2022, winning with both power and finesse. Every organization is looking for more defenders who can put pressure on the quarterback in today's pass-happy league, especially with their premium picks.
If a team like the Carolina Panthers, who have the sixth-longest Super Bowl odds, end up drafting No. 1 overall again, don't be surprised if they go with Verse.
Scouting report via The Draft Network:
Rushing the passer, Verse showcases to have a detailed and versatile pass-rush plan, executing multiple initial and counter moves. Verse uses his quick first step to dictate the pace of the pass rush and then does a good job deciding to continue to win around the arc or use his lateral agility to redirect for an inside counter move.
