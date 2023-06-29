Prospects with Best Chance to Supplant Caleb Williams as No. 1 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

0 of 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Heading into the college football season this fall, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams sits atop most early big boards and already has some fanbases speculating about how their quarterback-needy team can tank for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

However, we're still 10 months away from the draft, and a lot can happen between now and then. Someone could easily supplant Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Here, we'll look at five players who have the best chance of accomplishing that feat, make the case as to why and give some cliff notes from their early scouting reports to preview what they have to offer. All five rank in the top seven of Pro Football Focus' draft board.