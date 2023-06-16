Raptors Rumors: O.G. Anunoby a 'Buzzy Trade Name'; Linked to Kings, Blazers

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

O.G. Anunoby, who was reportedly pursued by multiple teams in February, will be a "buzzy trade name" once again offseason, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors all made bids for Anunoby at the midseason trade deadline, per ESPN's Zach Lowe (h/t Sports Illustrated). The Grizzlies and Pacers each offered three first-round picks for the All-NBA defender, who led the league with 1.9 steals per game last season.

With Anunoby under contract for a reasonable $18.6 million next season, he could spark a similar bidding war this summer. The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers have interest, although Toronto is expected to require a "significant" return, Fischer said.

The Raptors turned down multiple offers for Anunoby at the February deadline because the team wanted young prospects rather than first-round picks, Lowe reported.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes reported that the Warriors' trade deadline campaign to grab Anunoby stalled after the Raptors asked for "Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks" in exchange.

Toronto also says they declined an offer from the Blazers last summer to exchange the No. 7 pick of the 2022 draft for Anunoby, Fischer reported. Portland ended up trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant instead, then used the seventh pick to select guard Shaedon Sharpe.

What would it take to finally complete an Anunoby deal this summer?

The Blazers are selecting third in the upcoming draft, while the Kings hold the No. 24 pick. It seems neither draft spot would be enough to get Anunoby away from Toronto in the last year of his deal. If last season's expectations hold, the Raptors will consider this trade only if the return includes a skilled young player.

Marc Stein reported on Substack Friday that the Blazers are prepared to trade Anfernee Simons, who just turned 24 and is coming out of his first 20-point season. Meanwhile, the Kings' most intriguing young asset is Keegan Murray, who set an NBA rookie record with 188 three-pointers last season. It remains to be seen if Sacramento would consider moving him.

Anunoby's availability depends on how the Raptors decide to handle the future of the rest of their scoring lineup. If Fred VanVleet or Pascal Siakam depart this offseason, Toronto would be more likely to hold onto Anunoby as a vital piece of the team's offense.