NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Targeting Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon, Hawks' John Collins

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are looking to make some upgrades this summer following a disappointing finish to the 2022-23 season, and it appears the franchise has its sights set on acquiring a guard and a forward.

Phoenix is interested in Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

"The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul's outgoing salary—such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting—but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said."

The Suns could be in need of a new point guard this summer if they decided to move on from veteran Chris Paul.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and John Hollinger reported June 7 that the Suns and Paul "are exploring multiple options, including a trade, waiving and stretching his contract over multiple years, or waiving and potentially re-resigning him in free agency."

Boston acquired Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2022-23 season and the veteran still has two years left on his contract worth $22.5 million annually.

Brogdon was a star for the Celtics last season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep en route to being named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

However, adding Brogdon put the Celtics no closer to winning their first NBA title since 2008, and the franchise has reportedly been active in trade talks this offseason as they look to upgrade in pursuit of a championship.

If the Suns trade Paul, Cameron Payne would be in line to be the team's starting point guard in 2023-24, which wouldn't be ideal. Brogdon spent his three-year career with the Pacers as a starter and could easily return to a starting role next season.

Collins, meanwhile, has been included in trade rumors over the last few seasons and could either replace Josh Okogie in the starting lineup or serve as a depth option behind Kevin Durant.

The 25-year-old's trade value has dropped drastically since the 2019-20 season when he averaged 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks in 41 games while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Collins is coming off a disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block in 71 games while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from deep.

Still, Collins could greatly benefit from a change of scenery, and he'd be a nice addition alongside Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix.

After firing Monty Williams following a Western Conference semifinals loss to the Denver Nuggets, more changes are surely in store for the Suns under new governor Mat Ishbia.