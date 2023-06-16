Pistons Rumors: Ausar Thompson Has 'Big' Front Office Supporters Ahead of NBA Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With the NBA Draft less than a week away, Ausar Thompson may be the leader in the clubhouse to be the Detroit Pistons' pick at No. 5 overall. The Overtime Elite star has 'big' supporters in the organization's front office, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

But with the draft fairly wide open and unpredictable following the first three picks by the Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers, it's hard to tell whether Thompson will even make it to the Motor City at the fifth pick.

Edwards also listed Thompson's brother, Amen, Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Houston's Jarace Walker and Central Florida's Taylor Hendricks as contenders for the selection.

Being compared to former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala by The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Ausar has been viewed as a slightly better prospect than his brother for most of the pre-draft proccess.

At 6-foot-7, Ausar is seen as much more of a wing player that can have some serious impact on both ends of the floor due to his length, athleticism and his ability to score while going downhill.

Last season he averaged 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists and 2.7 assists with the City Reapers of Overtime Elite. He was named the league MVP for the first time and won Finals MVP for the second-consecutive season.

He'd be a very nice addition to an already young, long and talented core in Detroit that includes former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham as well as other former lottery talents like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman.

With Victor Wembanyama destined to go No. 1 to the Spurs and Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller battling it out for the two and three spots, the Pistons really only have the Houston Rockets standing in the way between themselves and Ausar.

But the organization won't be shy about trading up or down in the draft to make sure they get the guy they want at good value.

"If it's going to help us move forward, we'll entertain anything," general manager Troy Weaver said back in April. "We're excited about this draft pool, but we'll try to move the team forward any way we can."

The Pistons faced major disappointment after finishing with the fifth pick despite ending the year with the worst record in the NBA at 17-65 and missing out on a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama.

They'll be hoping to land another young star as they look to supply coach Monty Williams with a decent arsenal going into his first season at helm. Maybe Ausar can be that guy.