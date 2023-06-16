X

    Hunter Dickinson: Kansas Wasn't 'Highest Bidder,' More NIL Money Offered Elsewhere

    Adam WellsJune 16, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MI - MARCH 14: Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) gets rebounding position during a first round basketball game of the National Invitational Tournament between the Toledo Rockets and the Michigan Wolverines on March 14, 2023 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Hunter Dickinson's journey to Kansas after transferring from the University of Michigan wasn't strictly about maximizing his name, image and likeness earnings.

    Speaking to ESPN's Dan Murphy, Dickinson explained the Jayhawks weren't the "highest bidder" and that other programs said he'd be able to earn more NIL money when he was trying to find a new school.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.