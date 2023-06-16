Hunter Dickinson: Kansas Wasn't 'Highest Bidder,' More NIL Money Offered Elsewhere

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hunter Dickinson's journey to Kansas after transferring from the University of Michigan wasn't strictly about maximizing his name, image and likeness earnings.

Speaking to ESPN's Dan Murphy, Dickinson explained the Jayhawks weren't the "highest bidder" and that other programs said he'd be able to earn more NIL money when he was trying to find a new school.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

