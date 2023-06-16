Conor McGregor's Attorney Issues Statement After TMZ Releases Video from NBA Finals

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor's lawyer released a statement Friday denying any wrongdoing by her client after TMZ released a video showing McGregor leading a woman into a bathroom during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami last week.

McGregor's attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, said the following about the video and allegations by the woman that McGregor sexually assaulted her in the bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami, per TMZ Sports:

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant's lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant's counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

The video shows McGregor holding a woman by the hand and walking into a bathroom with her before the door closes.

The woman's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, said this week in a demand letter that her client alleged McGregor and members of the NBA and Miami Heat security teams forced her into the bathroom.

Mitchell also wrote that her client said security refused to let her out of the bathroom while McGregor sexually assaulted her.

Mitchell said the woman had been partying with McGregor at a nightclub inside the arena before McGregor went to the bathroom. The woman alleges that a man came to get her and bring her to McGregor, at which point she believed they were going to McGregor's hotel room, as McGregor had allegedly invited her to do so.

Mitchell added: "My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night and has admitted the parts she recalls. My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video."

Earlier in the night in question, McGregor was involved in an on-court performance in which he punched the Heat's mascot twice.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the person portraying the mascot was taken to the hospital, treated and given pain medication for injuries they suffered from the punches.

The 34-year-old McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion who has not fought in nearly two years due to a broken leg.

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon at some point this summer for a fight against Michael Chandler.

TMZ reported that Miami police said they have been investigating the allegations against McGregor since June 11.