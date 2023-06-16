'Big-Game Player' Christian Pulisic Hypes Fans, USMNT Routs Mexico in Nations League

AP Photo/John Locher

United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic scored a pair of goals during a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Pulisic got the United States on the board in the 37th minute after a failed clearance. The ball found its way to Pulisic in the box, and he patiently put the ball into the net.

Pulisic didn't even need a full minute in the second half for his brace, something that an American player hadn't done against Mexico since 2009:

Weston McKennie found Tim Weah streaking down the field with a perfect pass. Weah then found Pulisic charging in the middle, and he hit him with a pass that the Chelsea winger put into the back of the net.

Ricardo Pepi later added a third goal to finish off the scoring.

This was a huge win for an American side that clearly came to play and dominated thanks to Pulisic's wonderful effort. Twitter recognized his phenomenal work.

Pulisic and the USMNT will now play Canada in the final at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.