    'Big-Game Player' Christian Pulisic Hypes Fans, USMNT Routs Mexico in Nations League

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 16, 2023

    United States players celebrate a goal by Christian Pulisic (10) against Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic scored a pair of goals during a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal on Thursday in Las Vegas.

    Pulisic got the United States on the board in the 37th minute after a failed clearance. The ball found its way to Pulisic in the box, and he patiently put the ball into the net.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Christian Pulisic puts USA on the board 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/44qfvE6Ywt">pic.twitter.com/44qfvE6Ywt</a>

    Pulisic didn't even need a full minute in the second half for his brace, something that an American player hadn't done against Mexico since 2009:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Christian Pulisic has the first <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> brace vs Mexico since Michael Bradley in 2009! 🇺🇸⚽️⚽️ <a href="https://t.co/IgBIXB1HA0">pic.twitter.com/IgBIXB1HA0</a>

    Weston McKennie found Tim Weah streaking down the field with a perfect pass. Weah then found Pulisic charging in the middle, and he hit him with a pass that the Chelsea winger put into the back of the net.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CAPTAIN AMERICA SCORES AGAIN 🔥<br><br>Pulisic puts USA up 2-0<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/mLNyhPGd7V">pic.twitter.com/mLNyhPGd7V</a>

    Ricardo Pepi later added a third goal to finish off the scoring.

    This was a huge win for an American side that clearly came to play and dominated thanks to Pulisic's wonderful effort. Twitter recognized his phenomenal work.

    USMNT Only @usmntonly

    BIG.<br>GAME.<br>PLAYER.<br><br>Christian Pulisic loves a goal against Mexico 😤 <a href="https://t.co/iVBqvxtKXJ">pic.twitter.com/iVBqvxtKXJ</a>

    Erick Hernandez @its__erick

    Pulisic whenever he faces Mexico: <a href="https://t.co/5Hp0l6hDxe">pic.twitter.com/5Hp0l6hDxe</a>

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    Pulisic has looked sharp from first minute- change of pace nobody can match. Guy loves playing and scoring vs Mexico. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Lej @tnmejjanur

    Weah and Pulisic against Mexico <a href="https://t.co/jQrAWpMn4j">pic.twitter.com/jQrAWpMn4j</a>

    FotMob @FotMob

    🇺🇸 Captain Pulisic always turns up for his country. <br><br>📊 vs. Mexico:<br>⏱ 89 mins<br>⭐️ 9.3 FotMob rating<br>⚽️ 2 goals<br>🎯 4/5 shots on target<br>👟 9/13 accurate passes<br>🪄 1 chance created<br>🤤 2/2 successful dribbles<br>👉 32 touches<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/T6YwN9AsNL">pic.twitter.com/T6YwN9AsNL</a>

    Rob Usry @RobUsry

    Pulisic was moving different tonight. Was looking like Prime Pandemic Era Puli. Needs to find a good club stat.

    Pulisic and the USMNT will now play Canada in the final at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.