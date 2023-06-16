'Big-Game Player' Christian Pulisic Hypes Fans, USMNT Routs Mexico in Nations League

'Big-Game Player' Christian Pulisic Hypes Fans, USMNT Routs Mexico in Nations LeagueJune 16, 2023
United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic scored a pair of goals during a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Pulisic got the United States on the board in the 37th minute after a failed clearance. The ball found its way to Pulisic in the box, and he patiently put the ball into the net.
Pulisic didn't even need a full minute in the second half for his brace, something that an American player hadn't done against Mexico since 2009:
Weston McKennie found Tim Weah streaking down the field with a perfect pass. Weah then found Pulisic charging in the middle, and he hit him with a pass that the Chelsea winger put into the back of the net.
Ricardo Pepi later added a third goal to finish off the scoring.
This was a huge win for an American side that clearly came to play and dominated thanks to Pulisic's wonderful effort. Twitter recognized his phenomenal work.
FotMob @FotMob
🇺🇸 Captain Pulisic always turns up for his country. <br><br>📊 vs. Mexico:<br>⏱ 89 mins<br>⭐️ 9.3 FotMob rating<br>⚽️ 2 goals<br>🎯 4/5 shots on target<br>👟 9/13 accurate passes<br>🪄 1 chance created<br>🤤 2/2 successful dribbles<br>👉 32 touches<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/T6YwN9AsNL">pic.twitter.com/T6YwN9AsNL</a>
Pulisic and the USMNT will now play Canada in the final at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.