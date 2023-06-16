Lakers LeBron James' Foundation Opens Affordable Housing for 50 Akron Families

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James' impact in the Akron, Ohio, community he grew up in has been just as significant as his Hall of Fame-worthy NBA career.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has continued his charity work in Akron by opening an affordable housing complex through his I Promise Program. The I Promise Housing complex features 50 apartments with modern amenities.

The apartment complex comes with community and fitness rooms and is also equipped with fiber-optic WiFi. Some of the apartments are also customized for those with mobility and sensory needs.

Gloria James, the mother of LeBron, was in attendance for the complex's ribbon cutting earlier this month.

"LeBron always says leave a place better than when you found it. This is a way of not only doing that but inspiring all of our families and everyone to do the same," Gloria James said. "Today, we say welcome home."

The LeBron James Family Foundation, established in 2004, "invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for the kids and families of James' hometown in Akron, Ohio through a focus on education and co-curricular educational activities."

The I Promise Program is a foundational aspect of the LeBron James Family Foundation. It supports more than 1,500 students and their families "by providing them with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming they need for success in school and beyond."

James, 38, just wrapped up his 20th NBA season and fifth year with the Lakers. The four-time NBA champion previously played in his home state of Ohio, for the Cleveland Cavaliers, from 2003-2010 and again from 2014-18.