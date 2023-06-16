Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Legend, Dies at Age 28

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ray Lewis III, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, died at the age of 28, according to TMZ Sports. He was the eldest of Lewis' children.

While details have not been released regarding Lewis III's death, the former college football running back received a heartfelt post from his younger brother Rahsaan following his death.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel I pray you're at peace now because IK how much you was [really hurting]. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here....I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about you over and over just watch over us all big bruh, be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Prior to playing collegiate football at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union, Lewis III was a star at the high school level much like his father.

Playing at Lake Mary Preparatory School in Lake Mary, Florida, he rushed 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns as senior. He also added 676 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.

He last played professionally for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league.

Lewis III also had an interest in pursuing a career in music before his death.