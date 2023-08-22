NBA Rumors: Mac McClung, Magic Reach Partially Guaranteed Contract After 76ers Stint

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mac McClung's extended wait to find a new home in the NBA has come to an end.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Orlando Magic have agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion.

McClung began the 2022-23 season with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats before agreeing to a two-way contract with the 76ers ahead of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in February.

The 24-year-old became the first G League player to compete in the contest, and he went on to win the competition with a dazzling highlight reel-worthy performance.

McClung appeared in just two games for the 76ers during the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep.

In 31 games with the Blue Coats, he averaged 19.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from deep.

Prior to joining the Sixers organization, McClung began his NBA journey with the Los Angeles Lakers organization, signing a deal with the G League's South Bay Lakers in 2021.

The Texas Tech product then went on to sign two 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season before joining the team's G League affiliate Windy City Bulls.

After his 10-day contracts with the Bulls expired, McClung rejoined the South Bay Lakers and went on to be named the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year after averaging 21.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 27 games while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

The Magic are always seeking more depth in their backcourt. Markelle Fultz has developed into an adequate starting point guard, but he's only played 86 games over the past three seasons combined.

Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris are all flawed players. McClung may not be able to carve out a major role for the team, but he could find a spot on the bench for head coach Jamahl Mosley.