Trey Lyles, Kings Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $16M Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Free agent forward Trey Lyles has reportedly reached an agreement to return to the Sacramento Kings, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Sam Amick of The Athletic provided the contract details:

The 6'9" Lyles averaged 7.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting (36.3 percent from three-point range). and 4.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game last season. He helped the Kings reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The eight-year NBA veteran has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Kings. He has averaged 7.8 points on 44.3 percent shooting (34.2 percent from three) and 4.3 rebounds for his career.

The 27-year-old landed with the Kings as part of a four-team trade between them, the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers in Feb. 2022. He started 20 of 24 games for Sacramento in 2021-22 before moving full time to a bench role the following season.

Ultimately, Lyles is a high-energy player who can stretch the floor and provide valuable minutes off the bench. He'll be a great bench asset for Sacramento as it looks to improve upon last season.