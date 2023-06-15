Rob Manfred: A's Fans Got 'Almost an Average' MLB Crowd at Reverse Boycott

AP Photo/Matt York

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke with reporters on Thursday in New York after the league's regular owners meetings, and most press conference questions focused on the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas.

A's fans expressed their frustration with the decision in a "reverse boycott" on Tuesday at the team's 2-1 home victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

When asked about the reverse boycott, Manfred said the following, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

"It was great. It's great to see what is, this year, almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That's a great thing."

That prompted ESPN's Jeff Passan to make this comment:

Manfred said he felt sorry for Athletics fans but pointed the finger at the city of Oakland, claiming it did not have a plan to build a stadium for the team to stay.

"I think that the real question is, what is it that Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer, OK? They never got to a point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site. And it's not just John Fisher. You don't build a stadium based on the club activity alone. The community has to provide support and you know, at some point, you come to the realization, it's just not going to happen."

That comment was denied by spokesperson Julie Edwards for Oakland mayor Sheng Thao.

As far as attendance goes, average attendance at MLB games has been 27,202 in 2023, per Baseball-Reference. The reverse boycott game featured more than than that figure (27,759).

Oakland has averaged an MLB-low 9,076 fans this year, per ESPN. However, there are some clear factors for why that's the case.

For starters, the team has the lowest payroll in baseball, making it very difficult for the team to compete. Despite a recent seven-game win streak, Oakland is just 19-51 on the season.

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is also consistently ranked among the worst stadiums in MLB. David DeBolt of the Oaklanside summed up the issues in 2022.

"Feces from feral cats, a moth infestation, mold, a nearby homeless encampment, broken seats, and plumbing and water leaks all made the checklist of problems Vice President of Stadium Operations David Rinetti sent to Coliseum Authority Executive Director Henry Gardner in a letter on May 12….

"A's fans on social media have been quick to point out the deficiencies on and off the field, from the cobwebs, broken seats, and problems at concession stands to the doubling of ticket prices, elimination of perks like A's Access, and trading away marquee players under billionaire owner John Fisher."

It's clear team brass isn't heavily investing into the on-field product or the stadium, and that naturally tests fans' loyalties.

For now, the Athletics' season moves forward as they continue a seven-game homestand with the Rays and Philadelphia Phillies.