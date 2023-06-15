NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Trade Has Been Discussed by Kings, Wizards

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have competition in setting up a blockbuster trade for the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal.

The Wizards have discussed a trade involving Beal with the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

Beal, who turns 30 later this month, averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his 11th campaign with the Wizards in 2022-23.

Marc Stein reported on Substack Thursday that the Miami Heat are the favorite to grab Beal as the Wizards look at beginning a rebuild. Beal has a full no-trade clause on his contract, so he gets a say in where he goes.

