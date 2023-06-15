X

    NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Trade Has Been Discussed by Kings, Wizards

    Julia StumbaughJune 15, 2023

    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat have competition in setting up a blockbuster trade for the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal.

    The Wizards have discussed a trade involving Beal with the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

    Another team that's had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and <a href="https://twitter.com/sam_amick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sam_amick</a>. It's believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides.

    Beal, who turns 30 later this month, averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his 11th campaign with the Wizards in 2022-23.

    Marc Stein reported on Substack Thursday that the Miami Heat are the favorite to grab Beal as the Wizards look at beginning a rebuild. Beal has a full no-trade clause on his contract, so he gets a say in where he goes.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

