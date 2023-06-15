Mavericks Rumors: No. 10 Draft Pick Expected to Be Traded; Could Acquire Vet Player

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are currently set to select 10th in the 2023 NBA draft.

Reports indicate that spot could belong to another team by the time June 22 rolls around.

The Mavs "seem to be exploring several different options," including trading the No. 10 pick for a current NBA player, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported.

League sources "also noted that Dallas is asking for workouts with players seen as more likely to go in the 20s and 30s even though they don't have any picks after this one as of now," Vecenie wrote.

Although the Mavericks don't confirm which players they bring in for workouts, social media posts and reports indicate that the team has taken looks at projected top-10 picks as well, including Kansas guard Gradey Dick and Arkansas guard Anthony Black.

