Josh Okogie, Suns Reportedly Agree to New Contract in Free Agency

Josh Okogie is returning to the Phoenix Suns after the two sides agreed to terms on a new contract, per Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes,

The exact terms of the deal are unclear.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Okogie joined the Suns on a one-year deal last offseason.

His length on the defensive end of the court came in handy for a Phoenix team down the stretch, when its roster lost much of its depth due to the Kevin Durant trade. .

Then-Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke about the Georgia Tech product's impact on defense after a March 16 win over the Orlando Magic:

"He has high-level defensive instincts," he said. "But as he progresses and grows as a player he'll add to the scouting report and knowing tendencies of the players and couple that with his instincts he has the makings of being an elite defender on a night in night out basis."

For a Suns team that has a lot of question marks around its two best players this offseason, being able to retain a solid veteran role player such as Okogie, who can be an engine on defense, is a huge win for general manager James Jones.