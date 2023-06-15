Report: Rockets 'Strongly Believe' Amen Thompson Is in Same Tier as Henderson, Miller

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While many consider the 2023 draft a three-player class, the Houston Rockets apparently disagree.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the Rockets "strongly believe" guard Amen Thompson is of the same All-Star-caliber class as Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, who are projected to be taken with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in some order.

Victor Wembanyama remains in a tier to himself and will be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick next Thursday.

Thompson and his twin brother Ausar are considered locks to be top-10 picks. Amen Thompson is the twin with the higher upside, equipped with elite athleticism, off-the-dribble attacking skills and switchability on the defensive end. While he's still very much a work in progress as a shooter, his potential jumps off the page on film despite the performances being inconsistent.

Thompson spent the last two years playing alongside his brother for Overtime Elite, helping lead the City Reapers to a championship during the 2022-23 season. He was named an All-OTE first-team selection as well.

"I'm glad we had the opportunity to play together one last time before we hit the league," Amen said of playing alongside Ausar in the OTE, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. "He makes me a better player whether that's just in practice or even in games with the cuts he makes, it makes me a better passer."

The Rockets could instantly plug Amen Thompson to a guard rotation that already includes Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. It's likely Porter would be the odd man out in that backcourt, potentially moving to a sixth-man role that could better suit his inconsistent game. It's also possible the Rockets shop Porter if they take Thompson.

One thing that's a virtual certainty: If Thompson is taken with the No. 4 pick next week, we can write off a James Harden reunion in Houston.