Nets Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Agrees to 1-Year Contract in Free Agency

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Dennis Smith Jr. is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.

The veteran guard agreed to a one-year deal with the team Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Smith carved out a role for himself with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022-23 season, putting up 8.8 points and 4.8 assists in 54 games (15 starts) while shooting 41.2 percent from the field but just 21.6 percent from three.

More importantly, the 25-year-old evolved as a defensive force, making himself a pesky irritant on that end of the court before a pair of ankle injuries forced him to miss a chunk of games down the stretch.

"Just a big shout out to the organization for taking a chance and Coach [Steve] Clifford being the guy that believed in me and gave me the opportunity," he told reporters after the season ended. "I'm thankful for it all. I was able to make the best out of it and for the most part stay healthy. Overall, it was a productive year for me."

Smith has gone from being a high-volume scorer in college who went No. 9 overall in the 2017 NBA draft, to a journeyman guard who has bounced between five teams in six seasons, and now as an impact defender in a reserve role.

"When your role changes like that, it's difficult for a lot of people," he said in May. "... A lot of things are bigger than you, especially when you're trying to win and always prioritize winning over everything. I had to change things and it allowed me to grow. I was able to check my ego and carve myself out a nice position going into the summer."

And the Nets took notice, prioritizing Smith's signing in free agency as they reshape their future ahead of their first full season without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.