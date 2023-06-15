Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, The Elite and More

1 of 3

WWE would very much like Drew McIntyre to appear at Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London on July 1, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com Elite (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats).

However, contract discussions between WWE and the Scot are at a standstill. The report states that until McIntyre and the company can come to an agreement on how he will be utilized on television, he is likely to stay home.

The Scottish Warrior is a two-time WWE champion who helped carry the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and proved to be a workhorse, headlining live events against top stars well after he dropped the title for the second time.

The 38-year-old is perpetually over, delivers between the ropes and has been a great spokesman and ambassador for the company. He is deserving of a big contract and a greater role than he has had over the last year or so.

If staying on the sidelines until WWE recognizes his value or flirting with going elsewhere is what it takes to get management to understand you are serious about your place in the negotiations, so be it.

More than deserving a deal that is best for him, he has earned it.