Knicks' Players to Target in 2023 NBA Draft-Day Trades

Knicks' Players to Target in 2023 NBA Draft-Day TradesJune 15, 2023
The New York Knicks don't own a pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA draft, but they could still walk away from the event with a difference-maker in hand.
They are one of the best-positioned teams to make a blockbuster trade, as they possess a rich collection of prospects, future draft assets and midsize-or-bigger salaries to make the money work in a megadeal.
If clubs are open for business at the talent grab, the Knicks are one of the teams they'll want to do business with.
So, what might that night deliver? Well, nothing is the likeliest answer, but there's a non-zero it's an impact player.
O.G. Anunoby
While O.G. Anunoby is a fit for virtually any win-now team, he'd be especially helpful to the Knicks for the number of boxes he'd check.
They could use another defensive stopper, and he's among the league's very best. He has the quickness to keep in front of guards, the length to bother big wings and the strength to tussle with players in the low post.
The Knicks have a serious itch for more shooting, and for the last three seasons he has averaged 2.3 triples on 38.2 percent shooting. He would hold attention outside the arc so Julius Randle and RJ Barrett (if he wasn't in the Anunoby trade) could attack inside it.
Finally, this postseason showed the need for more shot-creation, and while that's not the sharpest tool in Anunoby's box, it's one he consistently improves.
Kristaps Porziņģis
This suggestion might get a groan from some Knicks fans given Kristaps Porziņģis' history with the franchise.
Set aside any lingering resentment, though, and he'd be kind of the perfect way to fill out a frontcourt featuring Barrett and Randle.
Barrett doesn't take a ton of threes, and Randle doesn't make them at the highest clip. They don't offer much spacing between them, and things really get congested with a non-shooter like Mitchell Robinson.
Planting Porziņģis in the middle instead would open up everything. He isn't just a good shooter for a center, he's a high-end marksman in general. He just supplied 2.1 threes per game on 38.5 percent shooting. And when he has space to work with, he's a scoring threat from everywhere. This season, the 27-year-old tallied a personal-best 23.2 points on 49.8 percent shooting overall.
He can also anchor the defensive end as a shot-blocker and paint-protector, which is a must to get minutes under coach Tom Thibodeau.
The only issue with Porziņģis is availability, as Knicks fans may remember. He's only once cleared the 70-game mark, lost the entire 2018-19 season to a torn ACL and failed to play 60 games more often than not. If that gets baked into his trade cost, though, he'd be worth a long look.
Zion Williamson
Knicks fans, you're free to dream about Zion Williamson again.
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly mulling moving the oft-injured big man to snag a top-three pick and the chance to select G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, per NBA insider Marc Stein.
The Knicks, of course, don't have a top-three pick to dangle, so how could they enter the Williamson sweepstakes? By potentially connecting the dots in a three-team trade. Maybe the teams with top-three picks don't want all the health risks tied to the 22-year-old.
Perhaps they'd prefer a package from New York built around some combination of Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and a pile of future first-round picks.
If the Knicks could grease the gears of a multi-team trade that finally brings Williamson to the Big Apple, they should be all over it.
Yes, the Duke product has a trail of medical red flags behind him—he has suited up just 114 times in three seasons—but he also has some of the league's best numbers and film. When he plays, he dominates. Over his last two healthy(ish) seasons, he has averaged 26.7 points on 61 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Given his lack of experience, this might be nowhere near his best, too.
In this league, you always bet on high-end talent if you can. The Knicks, who have everything they need to contend for the crown other than a superstar, should wager on Williamson if they get the chance.