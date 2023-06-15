Knicks' Players to Target in 2023 NBA Draft-Day Trades

0 of 3

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New York Knicks don't own a pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA draft, but they could still walk away from the event with a difference-maker in hand.



They are one of the best-positioned teams to make a blockbuster trade, as they possess a rich collection of prospects, future draft assets and midsize-or-bigger salaries to make the money work in a megadeal.

If clubs are open for business at the talent grab, the Knicks are one of the teams they'll want to do business with.



So, what might that night deliver? Well, nothing is the likeliest answer, but there's a non-zero it's an impact player.

