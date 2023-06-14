DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: 'Optimism' Patriots Will Agree to Contract with Free-Agent WR

AP Photo/Stew Milne

A union between Bill Belichick and DeAndre Hopkins may happen this summer.

Hopkins is reportedly visiting with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, and there is "optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement," according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

"That's not to say there aren't hurdles. First, it remains unclear how much it would cost to sign Hopkins, though the Patriots do have the resources with about $14.2 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA," Howe wrote. "Second, can the Patriots and Hopkins find a mutual understanding regarding his practice schedule, which has waned in recent years?"

Belichick has long been a fan of Hopkins, so it's no surprise the Patriots jumped on the opportunity to bring him in for a visit.

Belichick told reporters of Hopkins ahead of a December matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran's former club:

"He's got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands. He's never covered — even if he's covered, there's a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn't really look it but he's a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he's strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He's a smart football player, very savvy. His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I've seen in this league.

"He's up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He's every bit as good as anybody I've ever coached against."

Hopkins has had similar praise for Belichick over the years.

"A guy like Belichick, he's one of the most respected people in the NFL, he's a Hall of Fame coach, and for him to have that high praise about me, it's definitely mutual," Hopkins said in December. "I love playing against him. After every game I try to make sure I say, 'Hey, what's up' to him. I've got a lot of respect for him for sure."

The Cardinals released Hopkins earlier this offseason as he was set to count $30 million against the 2023 salary cap. His value is expected to be worth at least $8 million on a one-year deal, though that's considered the lower end of what he could receive.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast last month, Hopkins said he was interested in joining a franchise with a great defense, stable management and a quarterback who loves football as much as he does.

The Patriots check all of those boxes, and they also likely have the necessary cap space needed to sign the veteran. New England has $14.8 million in wiggle room, per Over The Cap.

If Hopkins were to join the Patriots, he would instantly become a top target for quarterback Mac Jones alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.

While Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 campaign while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, he still had a solid season, catching 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

The Patriots desperately need to make some upgrades this summer if they hope to compete in an increasingly difficult AFC East, and adding Hopkins would be a great first step.