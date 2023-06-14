Report: Raptors 'Strong' Suitor for Gradey Dick If Magic Pass in 2023 NBA Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Gradey Dick is considered one of the best prospects in the 2023 NBA draft class, but he could fall outside the top 10 come June 22.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have the former Kansas Jayhawks standout being selected by the Orlando Magic No. 11 overall in their latest mock draft.

However, Givony also acknowledged that Dick could slide past Orlando, and the Toronto Raptors would be a "strong suitor" for the 19-year-old should he be available with the No. 13 pick.

Givony wrote:

"Dick's draft range appears to be a little wider than initially anticipated, as he'll be conducting workouts with Orlando for this slot, as well as Oklahoma City (No. 12) and Toronto (No. 13). The pre-draft process, which mostly revolves around one-on-zero workouts in Dick's case, doesn't necessarily capture his strengths: confidence, competitiveness and feel for the game, which are difficult to measure in drills. Nonetheless, getting a shooter of Dick's caliber would be a significant boon for the Magic, who have plenty of opportunity on the wing and need to add as much floor spacing as they can to amplify the strengths of franchise stalwarts Banchero and Wagner. Should Dick slide past Orlando, Toronto is believed to be a strong suitor."

Givony also wrote that the Raptors could move up on draft night. If they feel Dick is the right addition to their group, it's possible we could see the franchise leapfrog the Magic to grab their guy.

Adding shooting is expected to be a priority for the Raptors this summer after the team struggled in that area during the 2022-23 campaign. Toronto finished the season shooting 45.9 percent from the floor, which ranked 27th in the NBA, and 33.5 percent from deep, which ranked 28th in the league.

Dick is considered one of the best shooters in this year's draft class and could help the Raptors improve their shooting in 2023-24 and beyond.

The 19-year-old is coming off an impressive freshman season with the Jayhawks. In 36 games, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from deep.

With the draft quickly approaching, the Raptors are going to have some big decisions to make if they hope to land Dick.