Hot Takes, Predictions for Bears' Most Impactful Free-Agent Signings

The Chicago Bears accelerated their rebuilding process around Justin Fields with a few key free-agent signings this offseason.

The Bears' biggest improvement came at linebacker, where they brought in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. They should form a strong duo to give Chicago a more formidable defense in 2023.

Chicago's biggest offensive move was the acquisition of D.J. Moore in the trade with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears made a few other deals in free agency to build the depth around Fields at running back and tight end.

The signings of D'Onta Foreman and Robert Tonyan do not carry the same buzz as the trade for Moore, but they could be helpful in getting the Bears out of the NFC basement.