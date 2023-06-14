X

    Conn Smythe Trophy 2023: Jonathan Marchessault Wins Coveted Award

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2023

    Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault hold the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    AP Photo/Abbie Parr

    The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5.

    And Jonathan Marchessault—who finished second this postseason with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists, behind only teammate Jack Eichel (26 points)—was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs:

    NHL @NHL

    🏆 JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT WINS THE CONN SMYTHE 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/JMarchessault18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JMarchessault18</a> takes home the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy after registering 13 goals and 12 assists! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/eQAUUIaBTv">pic.twitter.com/eQAUUIaBTv</a>

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Jonathan Marchessault: original Golden Knight, Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner. ⚔️💛 <a href="https://t.co/Yjd9xCQPCA">pic.twitter.com/Yjd9xCQPCA</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.