Conn Smythe Trophy 2023: Jonathan Marchessault Wins Coveted Award

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5.

And Jonathan Marchessault—who finished second this postseason with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists, behind only teammate Jack Eichel (26 points)—was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs:

