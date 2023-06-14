Conn Smythe Trophy 2023: Jonathan Marchessault Wins Coveted Award

Conn Smythe Trophy 2023: Jonathan Marchessault Wins Coveted AwardJune 14, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5.
And Jonathan Marchessault—who finished second this postseason with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists, behind only teammate Jack Eichel (26 points)—was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs:
NHL @NHL
🏆 JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT WINS THE CONN SMYTHE 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/JMarchessault18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JMarchessault18</a> takes home the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy after registering 13 goals and 12 assists! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/eQAUUIaBTv">pic.twitter.com/eQAUUIaBTv</a>
