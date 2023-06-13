Jaguars' Calvin Ridley Advises NFL Players to Avoid Gambling: 'Not Worth It at All'

James Gilbert/Getty Images

After serving a one-year suspension for gambling on football games, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has some advice for other players.

Ridley told Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union on Monday that when he has the opportunity, he freely talks about his experience and tells players to stay away from sports betting as a whole.

"A couple guys reached out. I just schooled them on what I know and how serious it is," Ridley said. "I think, even for me, once I found out I was getting investigated, I didn't even know [how serious it was]. I was like, 'OK, cool.' I didn't know how serious it was until I left that interview. It's just schooling the guys on not to do it. It's not worth it at all."

Ridley went on to add: "I really think we don't understand how serious it is. We kind of go over it and then it's gone. It's a real serious offense. You don't want to do it, mess with the integrity of the game and your job. Just stay away from it if you can."

Despite being a first-time offender, Ridley received a stiff punishment from the NFL when he was suspended in March 2022 before being reinstated this past March. While he hoped to be an example for other players not to follow, some have since incurred penalties for gambling.

Earlier this month, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers confirmed that he's under investigation by the NFL for gambling activity.

In April, Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney and Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Lions second-year receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill both received six-game suspensions for mobile betting that occurred at a team facility, though it was found that they didn't bet on NFL games.

"I wish they would've looked at me and said, 'Wow, they did him like that? I hope it doesn't happen to me.' Because that's what I would've done," Ridley said. "If I would've seen one of my NFL buddies get slammed like that, I would've been a little bit afraid and watching myself. But you know, it is what it is. They have to learn the hard way like I did. It's gonna be alright though."