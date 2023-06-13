Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Suns 'Actively Engaged' in Discussions Involving PG

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are "actively engaged" in trade negotiations centered around point guard Chris Paul, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Tuesday on FanDuel TV's Run It Back there is outside interest in a swap for the 12-time All-Star:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported June 7 that Suns officials "had a series of conversations with [Paul] and his representatives" regarding his future in Phoenix. If a trade fails to materialize, then the team could waive him outright.

Only $15.8 million of Paul's $30.8 million salary is guaranteed. Waiving him would give the Suns some financial flexibility, especially if they utilize the stretch provision. For cap purposes, that would spread the money he's owed equally over the next five years.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported in May the Houston Rockets might look to acquire Paul if a reunion with James Harden doesn't materialize.

June 28 is effectively serving as the deadline for the Suns to make a decision since that's when Paul's salary becomes fully guaranteed. The date falls before the free-agent negotiating window opens, so the Rockets couldn't exactly wait on Harden to make up his mind before weighing CP3 as an alternative.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on Friday the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs were all being floated as possible landing spots.

Last Friday, Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown the Suns' clarification they weren't yet waiving Paul "spurred on a flurry of trade talk and trade calls."

Wojnarowski explained how the 38-year-old might not join a title contender straight away. A team could acquire him with the idea of moving him ahead of the trade deadline or waiving him before June 28 to claw back some cap savings.

There's no question Paul's game has declined slightly in recent seasons, and his durability remains a concern after he missed the final four games of the Western Conference semifinals.

Still, the 6'0" playmaker averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists in the regular season, and the Suns' run to the 2021 NBA Finals exemplified the impact he can have.

Surely a suitor is willing to step up for a trade. The question is whether the Suns can net the kind of return that makes the pursuit worthwhile.