Top Landing Spots for Kylian Mbappé After PSG Transfer Rumours

0 of 5

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The summer has barely begun and Kylian Mbappé's name is already all over the place.

On Monday, reports suggested the Paris Saint-Germain forward won't extend beyond the last year of his contract and is therefore effectively up for sale right now.

Despite calming those rumours down, the Frenchman's future is going to be a major plot point of a transfer window that promises some spectacular moves.

With Lionel Messi already saying goodbye, we could be entering the next phase of a PSG project that has so far failed to land the club's inaugural Champions League crown; a factor exasperated by Manchester City's similar project managing a treble in a much tougher domestic setting.

So where could Mbappé end up if this is to be the end of his time at the Parc des Princes? It's time to have a serious think.