Nuggets Insiders Say Nikola Jokić 'Wanted the Title Just as Badly for' Jamal Murray

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić's desire to win an NBA title was evident in his playoff performance, but the two-time MVP "wanted the title just as badly" for Denver Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"He watched up close as Murray worked and worked to get healthy in time for last season's playoffs, only for everyone involved to end up agreeing it would be best to put off his return until this season," Lowe reported.

Jokić joined the Nuggets one year before they selected Murray with the No. 7 pick in the 2016 draft, so their careers have been closely intertwined. They have been together as the franchise grew into a contender.

Not only did the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals in 2020, but that postseason run also showcased Murray's massive potential. He averaged 26.5 points and shot 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Denver was poised for another deep run in 2020-21 until Murray tore his ACL. Without him in the lineup, the team got swept by the Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals that year and then lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Now, it's abundantly clear what the Nuggets can achieve when Murray and Jokić are both healthy. They combined to average 51.6 points per game in the 2023 NBA Finals, as the Miami Heat simply had no counter.

Jokić and Murray have arguably become the NBA's top tandem, and they're poised to remain in the Mile High City for at least the next two seasons. This may not be the only time they're lifting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.