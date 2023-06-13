Bruce Brown Wants New Nuggets Contract After Winning NBA Title: 'It's a Perfect Fit'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

After playing a key role in the Denver Nuggets' run to the NBA championship this season, Bruce Brown is hoping to remain with the team on a new contract.

Speaking to Mike Singer of the Denver Post after Monday's 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brown said "it's a perfect fit" in reference to his role for the Nuggets.

"I want to stay," he also said. "Look at us. Celebrating the Finals, winning the Finals. This is what you come to the NBA for, to win at the highest level."

Brown was arguably the best free-agent bargain last offseason when he signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with Denver after spending the previous two years with the Brooklyn Nets. He has a $6.8 million player option for 2023-24, with Singer noting the maximum Denver can offer him is $7.7 million if he declines the option.

One thing that might help the Nuggets' chances of retaining the 26-year-old is he doesn't seem to be motivated entirely by maximizing his earnings next season.

"And money is not everything," he told Singer. "The money will come. So I'm not worried about that right now."

Brown is the only member of Denver's core group that could become a free agent this summer. Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all under contract for at least two more seasons.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Brown's ability to "receive a greater payday" would be to play at a discounted price next season and become a free agent in the summer of 2024 that would allow him to sign for a starting salary of $13.4 million.

Brown carved out a significant role for the Nuggets in his first season with the team. He set career highs in scoring average (11.5 points per game) and minutes (28.5 per game) in 80 appearances during the regular season.

In 20 playoff games, Brown played a crucial role off the bench for head coach Michael Malone. He averaged 12.0 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting and was a valuable asset on defense.