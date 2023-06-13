Michael Malone: Nuggets 'Not Satisfied' After Winning 2023 NBA Championship

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday.

It was a great victory for a franchise that made the playoffs each of the previous four seasons before breaking through for the championship.

Head coach Michael Malone isn't happy with just one title, however, per postgame comments to reporters (26-second mark).

"We're not satisfied," Malone said.

"We accomplished something this franchise has never done before, but we have a lot of young, talented players in that locker room. And I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we're capable of on the biggest stage in the world."

A dynasty is certainly possible with two-time NBA MVP and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić locked up long-term. The big man just averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the NBA Finals, and he's on board for at least four more seasons.

The rest of Denver's core four of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon is also back for at least two more seasons.

Murray in particular developed into a superstar this postseason, averaging 26.1 points per game. Gordon dropped a game-high 27 points en route to a Game 4 win, and Porter posted double-doubles in seven of his last 13 playoff games.

Malone has done exceptional work with this group, too, and he should have the team well-positioned to compete for back-to-back titles.