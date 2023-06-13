X

    NBA Title Odds 2024: Nuggets, Bucks, Celtics Open as Early Favorites

    Doric SamJune 13, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke raises the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in franchise history on Monday, and they're one of the favorites to take home the title again next year.

    FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nuggets tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best odds to win the NBA championship in 2024 at +460 (bet $100 to win $460). The Boston Celtics aren't too far behind at +500.

    The Phoenix Suns are next at +700, followed by the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, who are tied at +1200.

    The Nuggets are set to retain most of their championship core led by Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., so a repeat next year is not out of the question. There are also other offseason moves Denver can make to solidify its supporting cast.

    At this point, it's clear that it won't be easy to dethrone the Nuggets in 2024.

