Ranking Nuggets' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Finals Win

Ranking Nuggets' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Finals WinJune 13, 2023
The Denver Nuggets have cracked the code for winning an NBA title, defeating the Miami Heat in Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
They likely won't be in for dramatic changes this offseason.
While they definitely have a championship-caliber foundation in place, there are moves that can be made to strengthen their supporting cast a bit. Targeting these three players in summer trades could do exactly that.
3. T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers
The Nuggets could find themselves in need of a two-way playmaker this summer if Bruce Brown declines his player option ($6.8 million, per Spotrac) and finds more money elsewhere.
T.J. McConnell could fill that void.
He isn't a carbon copy of Brown, but both impact the game in ways that don't always include scoring and shooting. McConnell is a scrappy defender who consistently makes great decisions with the basketball (career 5.0 assists against 1.6 turnovers). If nothing else, he would help keep the ball moving when Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić need a breather.
McConnell, who turned 31 in March, might also be too old for the rebuilding Indiana Pacers to keep. He can help a win-now team like the Nuggets immediately, but a future-focused franchise might see more value in whatever draft considerations he'd bring back in a deal.
2. Royce O'Neale, Brooklyn Nets
The question marks surrounding Denver's defense will never go away. Not as long as the team keeps the offense-first Jokić-Murray-Michael Porter Jr. trio intact at least.
The best the Nuggets can do, then, is load up with as many solid-or-better stoppers around their stars. Royce O'Neale would give Denver a stingy defender to throw at most perimeter scorers.
Unlike some stopping specialists, though, O'Neale isn't a zero on offense. He has become a reliable threat from three-point land (career-high 163 triples on 38.9 percent shooting) while quietly growing the playmaking part of his game. This season, he dished a personal-best 3.7 assists per night while coughing up just 1.5 turnovers.
The Brooklyn Nets might be the only modern NBA team with more three-and-D players than they can use, so they could be open to letting O'Neale go.
1. Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors
Denver's annual search for a reliable backup big behind Jokić will continue this summer.
Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan and Thomas Bryant are all ticketed for unrestricted free agency. The Nuggets may not feel really incentivized to bring back any of them.
Swing a trade for Chris Boucher, though, and maybe that void is finally filled. What's better is that he can slide between the 4 and 5 spots, meaning he could play either behind or alongside Jokić.
After a disappointing season, the Toronto Raptors could be ready to make wholesale changes this summer. Letting go of the 30-year-old Boucher would be a no-brainer if they veer into any kind of rebuilding project.