Ranking Nikola Jokić and Every NBA Finals MVP of the Last 5 Years

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Finals Averages: 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.2 blocks, 43.4 percent shooting overall

MVP Voting Result: 10/11 (Fred VanVleet)

NBA Finals Outcome: Toronto Raptors over Golden State Warriors, 4-2

Leonard's stay in Toronto didn't last long, but he certainly made the most of his time across the border.

Following a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard led the Raptors to the 2019 title over a Warriors juggernaut that was coming off Finals victories in three of the previous four seasons. Golden State was largely without Kevin Durant, the Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018, due to a calf injury and later a torn Achilles in Game 5.

Still, Leonard stepped up when Toronto needed him most, delivering the first title in franchise and Canadian basketball history.

Compared to the rest of the Finals MVPs on this list, however, Leonard falls a bit short.

He was the only winner in the last five years to not come away with a unanimous victory, as teammate Fred VanVleet claimed a single vote. Leonard also possesses the lowest scoring average and worst field goal percentage of any of the past five winners as well.

Raptors fans shouldn't care about Leonard coming in last here, as he's forever a legend now in Toronto basketball history.