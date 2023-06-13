Ranking Nikola Jokić and Every NBA Finals MVP of the Last 5 Years

Ranking Nikola Jokić and Every NBA Finals MVP of the Last 5 YearsJune 13, 2023
Nikola Jokić made sure he was getting an MVP for the third straight year, even if it took an NBA Finals win to secure one.
Jokić was the unanimous choice after leading the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 title, the first in franchise history. His ability to dominate through scoring, rebounding and passing has vaulted Jokić into some extremely rare company, but how does he compare to other recent Bill Russell trophy award winners? Is Jokić's performance in this Finals the best we've seen over the last five years?
Here's how Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and now Jokić's Finals stack up.
No. 5: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors (2019)
Finals Averages: 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.2 blocks, 43.4 percent shooting overall
MVP Voting Result: 10/11 (Fred VanVleet)
NBA Finals Outcome: Toronto Raptors over Golden State Warriors, 4-2
Leonard's stay in Toronto didn't last long, but he certainly made the most of his time across the border.
Following a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard led the Raptors to the 2019 title over a Warriors juggernaut that was coming off Finals victories in three of the previous four seasons. Golden State was largely without Kevin Durant, the Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018, due to a calf injury and later a torn Achilles in Game 5.
Still, Leonard stepped up when Toronto needed him most, delivering the first title in franchise and Canadian basketball history.
Compared to the rest of the Finals MVPs on this list, however, Leonard falls a bit short.
He was the only winner in the last five years to not come away with a unanimous victory, as teammate Fred VanVleet claimed a single vote. Leonard also possesses the lowest scoring average and worst field goal percentage of any of the past five winners as well.
Raptors fans shouldn't care about Leonard coming in last here, as he's forever a legend now in Toronto basketball history.
No 4: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (2022)
Finals Averages: 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, 48.2 percent shooting overall
MVP Voting Result: 11/11 (unanimous)
NBA Finals Outcome: Golden State Warriors over Boston Celtics, 4-2
It took six trips to the Finals and four victories to finally take home a Bill Russell trophy for Curry, although sharing the floor with players like Kevin Durant and/or LeBron James (and, Andre Iguodala of course) in every previous stop may have had something to do with that.
Still, the sixth time was the charm for Curry, who put on brilliant performances night after night (save for Game 5) and was an easy choice for voters.
Winning the Finals MVP and a fourth championship (along with his two regular season MVPs), put Curry in unique company, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and James as the only six in league history. It was truly the last piece of hardware missing for the future Hall of Famer.
As good as Curry was, he only comes in fourth on this list.
His 48.2 field-goal percentage was the second lowest of this group only besting Kawhi Leonard, and Curry's Game 5 (7-of-22 shooting, 0-9 from three) was one to forget.
Overall, this was an important win for Curry's legacy, making his case as a top-10 player of all time.
No. 3: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (2020)
Finals Averages: 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 59.1 percent shooting overall
MVP Voting Result: 11/11 (unanimous)
NBA Finals Outcome: Los Angeles Lakers over Miami Heat, 4-2
The oldest player on this list, James was 35 when he captured the title and Finals MVP award No. 4.
This was easily the most unique title for James, whose Lakers won their record-tying 17th NBA title inside the Walt Disney World bubble. With limited family members and virtual fans watching, it was a completely new experience for all involved, although James looked right at home in a situation he'd been in many times before.
Even with Anthony Davis by his side, James led the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists. He dropped 40 points in Game 5 and secured the championship with a triple-double in Game 6.
The title also made James the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different franchises, previously doing so with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
James' impact all over the floor, combined with his excellent shooting efficiency (59.1 percent overall, 41.7 percent from three) was good enough to place him third on this list.
No 2: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (2023)
Finals Averages: 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 blocks, 58.3 percent shooting overall
MVP Voting Result: 11/11 (unanimous)
NBA Finals Outcome: Denver Nuggets over Miami Heat, 4-1
Jokić just put on one of the greatest postseason performances we've ever seen, cementing himself as an all-time great NBA center.
From his 41 points in Game 2, to the league's first ever 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist masterclass in Game 4, Jokić was making an impact wherever he went. The 28-year-old's 52.9 combined points, rebounds and assists per game during the playoffs were the fourth-most all time, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.
Going up against Bam Adebayo and a nasty Heat defense was no easy task, although you couldn't tell by watching Jokić. Whether it was his work in isolation, playing off of Jamal Murray or stepping out to knock down threes, Jokić was simply unguardable.
While LeBron James led the 2020 championship Los Angeles Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, Jokić just became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in an entire postseason. His Finals MVP award also marked the first time a player drafted outside the top-15 had won both this and a regular season MVP.
There should be no player in the NBA that guys want to share a court with more than Jokić. He's arguably the best player in the league right now who plays an unselfish brand of basketball.
As great as Jokić is, there's been one player better in the Finals the past five years.
No. 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (2021)
Finals Averages: 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 blocks, 61.8 percent shooting overall
MVP Voting Result: 11/11 (unanimous)
NBA Finals Outcome: Milwaukee Bucks over Phoenix Suns, 4-2
With all due respect to Nikola Jokić, Antetokounmpo's 2021 Finals are still the best we've seen over the last five years.
No player in recent history has averaged more points than Antetokounmpo's 35.2, nor did anyone score at a greater efficiency (61.8 percent overall). Mix in some elite rebounding, defense and passing and what Antetokounmpo did in 2021 still doesn't make sense, especially considering his status going into the Finals.
Antetokounmpo had missed the last two games of the East Finals against the Atlanta Hawks with a hyperextended left knee, putting his status in doubt for Game 1 against Phoenix. Although Antetokounmpo was good in Game 1 (20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists), he turned into Godzilla after shaking off some rust.
The then-26-year-old put up back-to-back 40-point performances in Games 2 and 3 as the Bucks began to dig out of an 0-2 hole. It was his Game 6 that truly shattered the record books, however.
Antetokounmpo scored 50 points to propel the Bucks to their second title in franchise history, joining Bob Petit as the only players to do so in a Finals clinching game. It was just the seventh time a player had scored 50 or more in the Finals ever, with Antetokounmpo joining a list that included Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Rick Barry and Petit.
No player in recorded history had put up at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a Finals game until Antetokounmpo, either.
Antetokounmpo's 2021 Finals, especially coming off a knee injury, is the best of the last five years.