Nikola Jokić Wins 2023 NBA Finals MVP as Nuggets Beat Heat in 5 Games

Nikola Jokić Wins 2023 NBA Finals MVP as Nuggets Beat Heat in 5 GamesJune 13, 2023
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has won the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after leading his team to its first-ever championship following a five-game series win over the Miami Heat on Monday.
NBA Communications @NBAPR
Jokić received all 11 votes from a media panel covering the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <br><br>The Nuggets center averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the Finals series. <br><br>The voting panel ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/hFH9skxUgD">https://t.co/hFH9skxUgD</a> <a href="https://t.co/B91D03Ms0y">pic.twitter.com/B91D03Ms0y</a>
Jokić posted a game-high 28 points, 16 rebounds and four dimes as the Nuggets closed out Miami with a 94-89 win.
The two-time NBA MVP scored 10 of his 28 points in the final quarter, including a finger roll with 2:24 remaining to give Denver an 88-87 lead. Miami star forward Jimmy Butler responded with a pair of free throws, but Denver sixth man Bruce Brown gave his team the lead for good with a putback layup in response.
The Nuggets held on from there, cementing one of the most spectacular individual performances in NBA Finals history.
The two-time NBA MVP averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the series, including a pair of triple-doubles.
In Game 1, he amassed 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a 104-93 win. Two games later, Jokić had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an historic performance en route to a 109-94 victory.
Jokić became the first player to ever have 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a Finals game. Jokić and teammate Jamal Murray also became the first teammates to log triple-doubles in the same NBA Finals game (and the first teammates to record 30-point triple-doubles in any NBA contest).
In between, the big man dropped 41 points in a 111-108 Game 2 defeat.
Jokić put on a defensive clinic in Game 4 with three blocks and three steals in a 108-95 win. He also added 23 points and 12 rebounds.
And then Jokić finished the Heat off with his 28 points on an efficient 12-of-16 shooting clip.
There's no shortage of statistics and reaction from analysts and fans regarding what just occurred and what he's accomplished in his career.
Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral
Nikola Jokic over the last 17 Games:<br><br>43 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 57% FG<br>28 PTS, 17 REB, 12 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK<br>24 PTS, 19 REB, 5 AST, 43% FG <br>39 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 56% FG<br>30 PTS, 17 REB, 17 AST, 58% FG, 50% 3P<br>53 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG, 50% 3P<br>29 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST,… <a href="https://t.co/HJVhrTT8GC">pic.twitter.com/HJVhrTT8GC</a>
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic this postseason:<br><br>— 30/14/10<br>— 55/46/80%<br>— Beat KD and Booker in 6 <br>— Beat LeBron and AD in 4<br>— Beat playoff Jimmy in 5<br>— Most playoff triple-doubles ever <br>— Most assists ever by a center<br>— First 30/20/10 Finals game<br>— Finals MVP <br><br>Top __ playoff run all-time. <a href="https://t.co/V2GutOYNV0">pic.twitter.com/V2GutOYNV0</a>
Marko Milenković 🇷🇸 @theMilenkovic
Nikola Jokić now has:<br><br>- The Magic Johnson trophy (WCF Finals MVP) - the GOAT point guard<br>- The Bill Russell Award (NBA Finals MVP) - the GOAT center<br>- The Michael Jordan trophy x2 (NBA MVP) - the GOAT <br><br>Future Top 10 All-Time player. 🃏🇷🇸 <a href="https://t.co/PXOYCgr154">pic.twitter.com/PXOYCgr154</a>
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Nikola Jokic become the 4th center in history to win multiple MVPs & an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> MVP, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Moses Malone <a href="https://t.co/oIQqF5LJtM">pic.twitter.com/oIQqF5LJtM</a>
And with that, Jokić authored one of the best postseason performances in the history of the NBA.