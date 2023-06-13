X

    Nikola Jokić Wins 2023 NBA Finals MVP as Nuggets Beat Heat in 5 Games

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 13, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat during Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has won the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after leading his team to its first-ever championship following a five-game series win over the Miami Heat on Monday.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    Jokić received all 11 votes from a media panel covering the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <br><br>The Nuggets center averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the Finals series. <br><br>The voting panel ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/hFH9skxUgD">https://t.co/hFH9skxUgD</a> <a href="https://t.co/B91D03Ms0y">pic.twitter.com/B91D03Ms0y</a>

    Jokić posted a game-high 28 points, 16 rebounds and four dimes as the Nuggets closed out Miami with a 94-89 win.

    The two-time NBA MVP scored 10 of his 28 points in the final quarter, including a finger roll with 2:24 remaining to give Denver an 88-87 lead. Miami star forward Jimmy Butler responded with a pair of free throws, but Denver sixth man Bruce Brown gave his team the lead for good with a putback layup in response.

    The Nuggets held on from there, cementing one of the most spectacular individual performances in NBA Finals history.

    The two-time NBA MVP averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the series, including a pair of triple-doubles.

    In Game 1, he amassed 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a 104-93 win. Two games later, Jokić had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an historic performance en route to a 109-94 victory.

    Nikola Jokić Wins 2023 NBA Finals MVP as Nuggets Beat Heat in 5 Games
    Jokić became the first player to ever have 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a Finals game. Jokić and teammate Jamal Murray also became the first teammates to log triple-doubles in the same NBA Finals game (and the first teammates to record 30-point triple-doubles in any NBA contest).

    In between, the big man dropped 41 points in a 111-108 Game 2 defeat.

    Jokić put on a defensive clinic in Game 4 with three blocks and three steals in a 108-95 win. He also added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

    And then Jokić finished the Heat off with his 28 points on an efficient 12-of-16 shooting clip.

    There's no shortage of statistics and reaction from analysts and fans regarding what just occurred and what he's accomplished in his career.

    Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a single postseason. <a href="https://t.co/DtqhfBKLIl">pic.twitter.com/DtqhfBKLIl</a>

    Nikola Jokic over the last 17 Games:<br><br>43 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 57% FG<br>28 PTS, 17 REB, 12 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK<br>24 PTS, 19 REB, 5 AST, 43% FG <br>39 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 56% FG<br>30 PTS, 17 REB, 17 AST, 58% FG, 50% 3P<br>53 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG, 50% 3P<br>29 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST,… <a href="https://t.co/HJVhrTT8GC">pic.twitter.com/HJVhrTT8GC</a>

    Nikola Jokic at age 28:<br><br>— NBA champion<br>— Finals MVP<br>— WCF Finals MVP<br>— 5x All-NBA<br>— 5x All-Star<br>— 2x MVP<br><br>How many centers have a better resume? <a href="https://t.co/I4tK7HJq9J">pic.twitter.com/I4tK7HJq9J</a>

    Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, enjoy this moment you earned it.

    There is a short list of playoff runs by big men — all by Hall of Famers — that you can debate were as dominant as this one by Nikola Jokic.

    Nikola Jokic this postseason:<br><br>— 30/14/10<br>— 55/46/80%<br>— Beat KD and Booker in 6 <br>— Beat LeBron and AD in 4<br>— Beat playoff Jimmy in 5<br>— Most playoff triple-doubles ever <br>— Most assists ever by a center<br>— First 30/20/10 Finals game<br>— Finals MVP <br><br>Top __ playoff run all-time. <a href="https://t.co/V2GutOYNV0">pic.twitter.com/V2GutOYNV0</a>

    Nikola Jokić went from a "stat-padder" to a Finals MVP winner in just 2 months.<br><br>Happy to see he'll forever get the respect he deserves now. <a href="https://t.co/L6xTZ4NvxF">pic.twitter.com/L6xTZ4NvxF</a>

    Nikola Jokic:<br><br>— Drafted 41st overall<br>— Drafted during a Taco Bell commercial <br><br>Finals MVP. <a href="https://t.co/l0dYP4ha10">pic.twitter.com/l0dYP4ha10</a>

    "Nikola Jokic isn't the MVP"<br>"The Nuggets will be an easy out in the playoffs" <br>"The West belongs to the Suns or the Lakers"<br>"Jokic will never win a ring" <a href="https://t.co/fW5h2BRPio">pic.twitter.com/fW5h2BRPio</a>

    Stop lying to yourself: this championship makes Nikola Jokic a top 5 center of all-time. <a href="https://t.co/Qppp03lMYz">pic.twitter.com/Qppp03lMYz</a>

    FINALS M-V-P 🏆<br><br>Nikola Jokić becomes the lowest drafted NBA player ever to win the Finals MVP award 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ppZBuUoMSl">pic.twitter.com/ppZBuUoMSl</a>

    Pretty good company - <br>2 MVP's and a Finals MVP:<br>Kareem<br>Jordan <br>LeBron <br>Wilt <br>Magic<br>Bird <br>Moses <br>Giannis <br>Steph <br>Duncan<br>Jokic

    Nikola Jokić now has:<br><br>- The Magic Johnson trophy (WCF Finals MVP) - the GOAT point guard<br>- The Bill Russell Award (NBA Finals MVP) - the GOAT center<br>- The Michael Jordan trophy x2 (NBA MVP) - the GOAT <br><br>Future Top 10 All-Time player. 🃏🇷🇸 <a href="https://t.co/PXOYCgr154">pic.twitter.com/PXOYCgr154</a>

    Jokic is so good that he might replicate LeBron's MVP run of winning 2 in a row, losing one he should have won, and winning 2 more in a row

    Nikola Jokic become the 4th center in history to win multiple MVPs &amp; an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> MVP, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar &amp; Moses Malone <a href="https://t.co/oIQqF5LJtM">pic.twitter.com/oIQqF5LJtM</a>

    Never forget that Jokic was the obvious MVP until he slumped a bit and everyone went second guess mode and now look at us

    Nikola Jokic is the 2023 Finals MVP (obviously) <a href="https://t.co/PhTgJXwOf1">pic.twitter.com/PhTgJXwOf1</a>

    Legendary postseason run by Nikola Jokic. The first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points, assists and rebounds.

    And with that, Jokić authored one of the best postseason performances in the history of the NBA.