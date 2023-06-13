Nikola Jokić Wins 2023 NBA Finals MVP as Nuggets Beat Heat in 5 Games

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has won the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after leading his team to its first-ever championship following a five-game series win over the Miami Heat on Monday.

Jokić posted a game-high 28 points, 16 rebounds and four dimes as the Nuggets closed out Miami with a 94-89 win.

The two-time NBA MVP scored 10 of his 28 points in the final quarter, including a finger roll with 2:24 remaining to give Denver an 88-87 lead. Miami star forward Jimmy Butler responded with a pair of free throws, but Denver sixth man Bruce Brown gave his team the lead for good with a putback layup in response.

The Nuggets held on from there, cementing one of the most spectacular individual performances in NBA Finals history.

The two-time NBA MVP averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the series, including a pair of triple-doubles.

In Game 1, he amassed 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a 104-93 win. Two games later, Jokić had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an historic performance en route to a 109-94 victory.

Jokić became the first player to ever have 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a Finals game. Jokić and teammate Jamal Murray also became the first teammates to log triple-doubles in the same NBA Finals game (and the first teammates to record 30-point triple-doubles in any NBA contest).

In between, the big man dropped 41 points in a 111-108 Game 2 defeat.

Jokić put on a defensive clinic in Game 4 with three blocks and three steals in a 108-95 win. He also added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

And then Jokić finished the Heat off with his 28 points on an efficient 12-of-16 shooting clip.

There's no shortage of statistics and reaction from analysts and fans regarding what just occurred and what he's accomplished in his career.

And with that, Jokić authored one of the best postseason performances in the history of the NBA.