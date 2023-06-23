Scouting 2024 NFL Draft WR Prospects Not Named Marvin Harrison Jr.

1 of 5

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

School: Ohio State

2022 Stats: 13 games, 74 catches, 1,151 yards, 10 TDs, 87 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Strengths:

– Nuanced route-runner who attacks leverage and stems to set up routes, and reads coverages well to recognize and sit in windows against zone coverage.

– Keeps his shoulders square to the defensive back to avoid tipping the route and has good change of direction on sharp-breaking routes.

– Impressive after the catch, he has the vision to find lanes, contact balance to run through arm tackles, change of direction skills to make defenders miss and he fights for every yard.

Areas for Improvement:

– Needs to do a better job of getting defensive backs' hands off him and add some strength to fight through contact.

– Had a few concentration drops last season.

– Primarily operated out of and most of his production has come from the slot, he needs to expand his repertoire this season to avoid the "slot only" label.

What They're Saying: "If Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Ja'Marr Chase of the 2024 NFL draft cycle, then Emeka Egbuka might be the Justin Jefferson to his Chase. That's high praise, especially when you look at what Jefferson has become in the NFL. But if Harrison is a blue-chip prospect, Egbuka isn't far behind—and he has all the traits to be an early first-round pick with his teammate." — Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

2024 NFL Draft Stock: Egbuka enters the fall as the clear No. 2 wide receiver behind his teammate, Harrison Jr. The latter projects as one of the best receiver prospects in several years, so it will be difficult for the former to supplant him. However, Egbuka does have a top-20 grade from me and can cement himself in the top 10 if he expands his repertoire in 2023.