Tori Bowie, 3-Time US Olympic Track Medalist, Died from Complications of Childbirth

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie tragically was found dead in her home on May 2, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ Sports, the coroner's report states that Bowie died from complications of childbirth, as she was nearly eight months pregnant and "undergoing labor" at the time of her death.

Police were called to Bowie's home last month for a welfare check after those close to her had gone "several days" without hearing from her. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida entered Bowie's home and found her dead, per TMZ Sports. She was 32 years old.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Bowie's management team stated at the time of her death. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie won all three of her medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Representing the United States, the Mississippi-born sprinter earned a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 200 meters. She was also a part of the 4x100 relay team that upset Jamaica to take home the gold medal.

Following her Olympic success, Bowie was victorious in the 100 meters at the 2017 IAAF World Championships with a time of 10.85 seconds. TMZ Sports noted that she earned the distinction of "the world's fastest woman" following her victory.